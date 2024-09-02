Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,492,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.