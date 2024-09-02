Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 150,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS stock opened at $510.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.90. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

