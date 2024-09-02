Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RICK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

