Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 663,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.