Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 663,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.
About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
