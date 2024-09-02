Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,475 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

