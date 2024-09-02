Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after buying an additional 190,961 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 56,853 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,493,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

