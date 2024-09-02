Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $269.31 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

