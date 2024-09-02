Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after buying an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,420,000 after buying an additional 297,544 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.