Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

