Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GE opened at $174.62 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.78. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.