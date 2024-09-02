Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,918 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 189,573 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

