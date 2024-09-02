Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,338 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

