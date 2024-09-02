Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,653 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

