Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $258.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.90. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

