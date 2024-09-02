Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

