Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $113.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

