Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 25.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 301,020 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $49,647,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,118 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158,015.4% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

