Argo Blockchain plc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 2,012.61% and a negative net margin of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.