Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.36. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

