Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

Ashford stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

