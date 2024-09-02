ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML stock opened at $903.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $945.48 and a 200-day moving average of $954.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

