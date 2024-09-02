Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Astrana Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASTH opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

