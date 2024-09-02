AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($139.17).
AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.94) to GBX 74 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($145.06) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($197.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.0 %
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 77.60 ($1.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.