ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on September 30th

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3598 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36.
ATCO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $33.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. ATCO has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.60.
About ATCO
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.