ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on September 30th

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3598 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $33.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. ATCO has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Get ATCO alerts:

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.