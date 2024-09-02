AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 800,800 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.61 million, a PE ratio of -62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

