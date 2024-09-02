Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.46.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
View Our Latest Report on Autoliv
Institutional Trading of Autoliv
Autoliv Stock Up 1.3 %
ALV opened at $102.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autoliv Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autoliv
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.