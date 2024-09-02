Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26.
About Awakn Life Sciences
