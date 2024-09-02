Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

AYRWF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.09. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 41.40%. Equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

