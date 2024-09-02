Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,595.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of AZIHF opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. Azimut has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

