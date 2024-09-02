Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,595.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of AZIHF opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. Azimut has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.84.
Azimut Company Profile
