Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIY opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0373 dividend. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.