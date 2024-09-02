BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

BAESF stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

