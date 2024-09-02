Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE BALY opened at $17.20 on Monday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

