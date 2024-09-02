Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BBDO opened at $2.48 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
