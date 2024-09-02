Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 961,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:BKRIF opened at C$11.35 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.50.
