Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 76,590 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 109,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,916.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the period.

BATS FLQL opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

