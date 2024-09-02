Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of AerCap worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AerCap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

