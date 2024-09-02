Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of International Bancshares worth $40,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 141.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $63.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.89.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

