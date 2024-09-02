Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.46 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.97 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

