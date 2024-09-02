Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.46 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $43,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $2,623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after buying an additional 132,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.12%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

