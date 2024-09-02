Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Carvana worth $44,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $1,783,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,433,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,929,910.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $5,989,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,458,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,433,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,929,910.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,680,422 shares of company stock valued at $349,498,777 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $150.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

