Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 185,972 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Tidewater worth $42,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $5,658,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 106.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $2,674,140.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $17,224,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,718 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $2,674,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,666 shares of company stock worth $22,025,901. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

