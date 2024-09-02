Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 86,248 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Royalty Pharma worth $40,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

