Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 180,997 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of iRhythm Technologies worth $43,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

IRTC stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

