Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,652 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Boyd Gaming worth $42,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

