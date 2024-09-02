Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 923 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,386,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BKMC stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $490.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $100.36.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

