Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $504,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $153.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

