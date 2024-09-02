Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $620,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHG stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

