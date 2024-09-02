Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $435,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cintas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

CTAS opened at $805.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $807.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $747.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

