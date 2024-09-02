Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 161.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

Aflac stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

