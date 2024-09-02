Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 800 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.05% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SIL opened at $32.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

